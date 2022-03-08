Too little, too late

The PTI’s power shows are useless at this point. The ruling party should have tried to win people over through its performance and by fulfilling its pre-election commitments.
The government has already lost more than three and a half years in confronting the opposition, and now seems willing to spend the rest of its term in power shows. It must realise that people’s support can only be won by keeping inflation, hunger, and unemployment under control.
Engr Asim Nawab
Islamabad
