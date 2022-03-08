Queen Elizabeth greets Trudeau

London: Queen Elizabeth II on Monday met visiting Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, in her first in-person engagement since falling ill with Covid-19. The 95-year-old monarch, who is also queen of Canada, chatted with Trudeau after he jetted in for talks on the conflict in Ukraine with UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Dutch counterpart Mark Rutte.
Bamako: A roadside bomb killed two UN peacekeeping troops in central Mali on Monday, the UN’s mission to the...
GENEVA: The head of Sri Lanka’s Roman Catholic Church on Monday urged the United Nations to investigate the 2019...
The Hague: Dutch lawyers representing a suspect accused of downing Malaysia Airlines flight MH17 in 2014 said Monday...
TUNIS: Tunisia’s President Kais Saied inaugurated a "temporary" council of judges on Monday, which replaces an...
KHARTOUM: Sudanese security forces have raided the offices of an independent committee probing a 2019 crackdown in...
The Hague: Russia did not attend a hearing on Monday at the UN’s top court where Ukraine asked for an immediate halt...
