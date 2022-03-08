Queen Elizabeth greets Trudeau

 
By AFP
March 08, 2022

London: Queen Elizabeth II on Monday met visiting Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, in her first in-person engagement since falling ill with Covid-19. The 95-year-old monarch, who is also queen of Canada, chatted with Trudeau after he jetted in for talks on the conflict in Ukraine with UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Dutch counterpart Mark Rutte.

