100 mn citizens inoculated: WHO felicitates Pakistan for achieving milestone

KARACHI: The World Health Organisation (WHO) on Sunday felicitated Pakistan on achieving the milestone of inoculating 100 million citizens against COVID-19.

“Heartiest Congratulations to Pakistan,” the WHO wrote on Twitter, adding, "The WHO applauds Govt of Pakistan for having over 100 million individuals fully vaccinated against COVID-19 virus."

It indicated the tremendous efforts made by the Government of Pakistan in ensuring that everyone across the country had access to COVID-19 vaccination, said the WHO.

Earlier in the day, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on National Health Services Faisal Sultan had also announced the news on the microblogging platform as he wrote, “100 million Pakistanis have been vaccinated against COVID-19.”

The COVID-19 positivity rate in Pakistan dropped to 2% on March 6, the lowest level in the last two months as per data issued by the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC). The last time the positivity ratio dropped the level was on January 5 when the country reported a 1.8% positivity rate.

The latest stats show that Pakistan logged only 755 new cases of coronavirus, pushing the overall case count to 1,514,258 in a single day. The national Covid-19 body said that the new infections were detected when it conducted 37,661 diagnostic tests countrywide during the last 24 hours.

Meanwhile, the country's daily COVID-19 death toll fell below 10 once again as only seven people succumbed to the virus overnight, pushing the total number of deaths to 30,265. Moreover, the active case count after the recent deaths and 886 recoveries further diminished to 29,611.