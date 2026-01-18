What's buzzing around TikTok's 'PineDrama' app: Everything you need to know

What's buzzing around TikTok's 'PineDrama' app

ByteDance-owned, popular short video creator and social media streaming platform has discreetly launched a new stand-alone short drama app called 'PineDrama' in the U.S. and Brazil.

TikTok's PineDrama app gives access to microdramas, primarily bite-sized TV shows presented in series of one-minute episodes.

According to TechCrunch, users may consider it the same as TikTok, but the biggest difference is that every video PineDrama features is a short episode of a fictional story.

Main features of TikTok's PineDrama App

TikTok's new 'PineDrama' app is free to use and available on both iOS and Android platforms for U.S. and Brazil's users

To check out the main features, users can explore content through the app’s “Discover” tab, where they can sort dramas by “All” or “Trending” or browse through personalized vertical recommendations tailored to their preferences.

PineDrama features a considerable array of genres, including thriller, romance, family, and more, including popular shows such as “Love at First Bite” and “The Officer Fell for Me.”

The app also includes a “Watch history” section as well, which allows users to jump back into the series they last watched.

A “Favorites” section is also there for saving dramas that you like. Users can engage with others in the comment section and enjoy a full-screen viewing experience to avoid distractions.

'PineDrama,' competing with microdrama platforms like 'ReelShort' and 'DramaBox':

While it illustrates that TikTok is leveraging its dominance in short-form content to carve out a niche in this growing domain, the short-form video app is going to leave a lasting impact, in the realm of microdrama storytelling.

With the launch of PineDrama, TikTok is taking on popular microdrama platforms like ReelShort and DramaBox.

As per TechCrunch, the secretive move comes as TikTok launched a “TikTok Minis” section in its app late last year, where users can watch microdramas.

While the microdrama industry wasn’t that popular until recent years, it’s racing toward $26 billion in annual revenue by 2030, as reported by Variety.

The new PineDrama app is free to use and available on both iOS and Android platforms—currently ad-free, though it might change in the future.