Do you have depression or is it just Monday blues? Find out where science stands

The third Monday in January has earned the title of “Blue Monday,” widely regarded as the most miserable day of the year.

With the festive period firmly behind us, dreary weather persisting, darkness falling before most finish work, and many trying to cope with post-Christmas financial pressures, it's hardly surprising that countless people are struggling.

As per the Express, a consultant psychiatrist who frequently shares vital mental health guidance on social media has highlighted three early indicators of depression which could clarify whether you have it or not.

Professor Ahmed Hankir, who boasts more than 426,000 TikTok followers, posted a video outlining what he described as three "early warning signs" of depression.

He emphasised that anyone experiencing one or more of these symptoms may be at risk of developing depression.

"Depression can drain all the energy out of your body," Ahmed said, adding, "But it's not only physical exhaustion from minimal to no exertion, it's also emotional and mental exhaustion.”

The expert continued, "Depressed persons often don't have the energy and motivation to get out of bed and they can quite easily spend an entire day lying down on their bed doing absolutely nothing."

"A depressed person can lose all interest in activities that they once really enjoyed doing, including their favourite hobbies. Depressed persons can experience something called anhedonia,” the psychiatrist further explained.

"Just because you may experience one or all of these symptoms, it doesn't necessarily mean that you are developing depression,” Professor Ahmed Hankir concluded.

If you do believe its not just Monday blues and you do have more than one matching symptom to depression, consult your healthcare provider or a general physician as they would come up with the most suitable treatment plan for you.