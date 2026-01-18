Royal expert reveals real reason King Charles won't meet Prince Harry next week

King Charles has “no wish to be linked to any court proceedings.”

A royal expert has revealed the real reason King Charles will not meet his estranged son Prince Harry as the Duke is set to return to UK next week.

Prince Harry is all set to return to home country to record his statement in privacy case against a publisher.

Amid speculations of King Charles and Harry’s meeting in London, royal expert Kinsey Schofield has claimed, “It’s important to note that King Charles does not regularly communicate with Harry.

“The Royal Family views him as untrustworthy and a liability, largely due to concerns that private conversations will quickly find their way into the press. This is especially sensitive given that the King’s cancer treatment is considered a deeply private matter.”

Speaking to the Fox News Digital, Kinsey said, “Emotional distractions aren’t likely to be part of this trip, aiming to help the U.K. economically, let alone the fact that Harry can’t be trusted.”

“Nor does the Family want a media circus with the optics regarding family disputes overshadowing such important state business," the expert noted.

“Security and logistics for any royal visit to a private home would be complicated, hence being extremely rare.”

Meanwhile, the royal insiders told the Telegraph that the King will “almost certainly” be in Scotland during Harry’s trip, which is expected to be a short one.

Royal sources added that the King has “no wish to be linked to any court proceedings.”