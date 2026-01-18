Prince William, Harry rift still 'simmering away'

Prince Harry remains at odds with William

Rift between Prince William and his estranged brother Harry is ‘still simmering away’, a royal expert has claimed as the Duke is set to return to UK next week.

While Harry will be in London, the palace has shared that Prince William and Kate Middleton will visit Scotland, hundreds of miles away.

The royal expert believes William and Kate will dodge Prince Harry in London as royal rift drags on.

Royal expert Ian Pelham Turner told Fox News Digital, "Surprise, surprise.

"In 2026, the rift between the two brothers is still simmering away. A battle royale continues."

He further said that the royal family, specifically William, likely knew Harry's trial date months ago.

Another royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams said that Harry remains at odds with William.

Richard continued, "William and Catherine obviously won’t see Harry while he’s involved with a court case.”

"William reportedly hasn’t spoken to his brother. After Harry’s interviews with the BBC and The Guardian last year — not to mention what happened previously — the royal family is unlikely to trust the Sussexes."

Moreover, the expert noted it will be hard for the Prince and Princess of Wales to avoid coverage of Harry’s visit, and it likely won’t be the last.

About King Charles and Harry’s meeting, the royal expert Ian Pelham Turner expressed greater hopes.

Turner said, "There will be no official meeting between Harry and King Charles," "However, that doesn’t stop behind-the-scenes, high-level negotiations between Harry and the king’s officials."