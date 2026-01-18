Matt Damon gets honest about Netflix's way of storytelling

Matt Damon on how Netflix is changing the mode of making films

Matt Damon says Netflix is changing the way movies are traditionally made in Hollywood as his film The Rip has been released.



He shares that the streamer strategy appears to prioritize viewers at home, who, unlike cinemagoers, pay less attention.

So, keep them engaged. Netflix asked the filmmaker to put the action scenes, which usually come at the end, at the beginning to hook the audience.

In addition, the streamer also wants makers to add plot in dialogue — again and again — to keep the viewers in the loop about what the story is.

“The standard way to make an action movie that we learned was, you usually have three set pieces. One in the first act, one in the second, one in the third,” the actor says during his appearance on Joe Rogan Experience.

“You spend most of your money on that one in the third act. That’s your finale. And now they’re like, ‘Can we get a big one in the first five minutes? We want people to stay. And it wouldn’t be terrible if you reiterated the plot three or four times in the dialogue because people are on their phones while they’re watching.’”

Notably, Matt is promoting his new film, The Rip, on Netflix.