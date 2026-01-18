Who’s next after Australia’s under-16s social media ban?

Governments around the world are stepping up efforts to regulate social media for children, with the UK now emerging as the strongest candidate to follow Australia’s under-16 social media ban. The move comes as concerns grow over child safety, mental health, online harm and platform accountability, raising questions about who will act next and how such laws will be enforced.

In a related development, Australia has imposed strict laws through an Online Safety Amendment Act, which requires social media platforms such as TikTok, Instagram, YouTube, Facebook, and X to restrict people under the age of 16 years. If anyone fails to follow these regulations, the act will result in fines amounting to a maximum of 49.5 million Australian dollars.

UK social media ban gains momentum

In the UK, a vote on an under-16s ban on social media in the Children’s Wellbeing and Schools Bill is expected this week. Smartphone Free Childhood’s Co-Founder Daisy Greenwell said governments are coming under increasing pressure to respond to the growing evidence of the effects of social media on the wellbeing of young people. The organisation has rallied parents to send out 100,000-strong emails to MPs.

UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer has come out openly in favour of increased protection for children online, with their system also under close scrutiny. Health authorities have also reached out to experts such as The Anxious Generation author Jonathan Haidt to help impose stricter limits on screen use.

Meanwhile in the US, a countrywide ban appears less likely. University of Southern California Marshall School’s Managing Director Ravi Iyer stated that state-level policies are more viable and are being pursued in California and Texas for 2026.



