Elon Musk unveils plans to take humanity to the Moon and Mars

Elon Musk embraced a video praising the starship, Space X’s 120-meter reusable rocket built to carry 100-200 tons to the Moon or Mars per flight. As of 2026, this roadmap has transitioned from speculative plans to active mission scheduling and testing.

NASA’s Artemis program will land astronauts on the lunar surface starting with Artemis III in 2027 following the crewed lunar flyby of Artemis II in February 2026.

Meanwhile, SpaceX is planning uncrewed Mars missions as early as 2026, which may include sending Tesla Optimus robots as precursors to crewed flights eyed for 2028-2029. This strategy stems from Musk’s view that while the Moon could be a distraction, it serves as a pivotal step for partnerships and testing.

They explore Musk's idea of a “universal high income” and the risk of upheaval as AI robots begin to saturate all human desire, effectively decoupling work from survival. Furthermore, they discuss solar energy as the true engine of a Type-II scale civilization and values that must be embedded into AI. Further also examine how space expansion and nanotechnology could reshape life beyond Earth this decade and beyond.

Additionally, Elon Musk’s roadmap for the Moon and Mars marks a significant shift from speculative thoughts towards a massive industrial undertaking.