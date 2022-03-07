Pope deplores Ukraine ‘rivers of blood and tears’

Vatican City: Pope Francis on Sunday deplored the "rivers of blood and tears" flowing in Ukraine following the Russian invasion and demanded the creation of humanitarian corridors for refugees.
"Rivers of blood and tears are flowing in Ukraine. It is not merely a military operation but a war which is sowing death, destruction and misery," the pope told the crowd gathered in Saint Peter’s Square, Rome, many of whom carried Ukranian flags. Moscow describes the war as a "special military operation".
