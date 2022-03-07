Kazakhstan permits pro-Ukraine rally

Almaty, Kazakhstan: Russia’s ally Kazakhstan permitted a large peace rally in its biggest city Saturday as authorities in the Central Asian country look to distance themselves from Moscow’s sanctions-triggering military invasion of Ukraine.
Ex-Soviet Kazakhstan’s regime regularly blocks political demonstrations but has appeared spooked by suggestions that unprecedented Western sanctions against Russia over Ukraine should target Moscow’s allies too.
