Monday March 07, 2022
World

Kazakhstan permits pro-Ukraine rally

By AFP
March 07, 2022

Almaty, Kazakhstan: Russia’s ally Kazakhstan permitted a large peace rally in its biggest city Saturday as authorities in the Central Asian country look to distance themselves from Moscow’s sanctions-triggering military invasion of Ukraine.

Ex-Soviet Kazakhstan’s regime regularly blocks political demonstrations but has appeared spooked by suggestions that unprecedented Western sanctions against Russia over Ukraine should target Moscow’s allies too.

