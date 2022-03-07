PPP long march shows people want Imran’s ouster: Murad

Syed Murad Ali Shah said on Sunday that Bilawal Bhutto Zardari started a historic long march from Karachi on February 27 to seek public opinion on Imran Khan’s government, adding that now it has become Pakistanis’ unanimous demand to get rid of the prime minister as soon as possible.

“In my entire political career I’ve never seen such a huge mass mobilisation campaign through any long march as the one initiated by the Pakistan Peoples Party [PPP] chairman,” said the Sindh chief minister.

Shah was talking to the media during his tour of Karachi, during which he inspected development works of roads, storm water drains and a sports complex under way in the Lyari, Shershah and Hawkesbay areas. He was accompanied by Administrator Murtaza Wahab, Local Government Secretary Najam Shah and others.

The CM said that the long march started from Karachi on February 27 and journeyed for three days in Sindh, adding that for the past three days it has been moving in Punjab. “But I’m surprised that hundreds of thousands of people in Sindh and Punjab thronged to receive the [PPP] chairman,” he said, adding that he has never seen a long march in which hundreds of thousands of people have been mobilised.

He said the people of the country are already upset because of price hike, bad governance and the defective policies of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government. “When the [PPP] chairman started his long march, he became the voice of the poor people, as they kept joining his long march,” he said, adding that now the people of the country have unanimously decided to oust the PM who has proved to be inefficient.

Shah said that on March 8 the long marchers will arrive in Islamabad, where a decisive and historic public meeting will be addressed by the PPP chairman. Talking about the no-confidence motion to be tabled against the premier, he said that the National Assembly members of the PTI will support the move if they want to return in the next elections.

“Imran Khan has not only increased poverty in the country but also deprived the people of their purchasing power, square meals and freedom of speech, and on top of it all, he has taken the country into isolation,” he said, adding that Pakistan can no longer afford such a failure of a foreign policy.

Talking about the morning tour of the city, the CM said development works have been launched in District Central, in District West, in District South’s Lyari and in Keamari. “I wanted to inspect them personally so that their quality and pace of work can be ascertained.”

He started his tour from Machhli Chowk, where Hawkesbay Road is being constructed, then he went to Lyari, where different roads are under construction up to District West’s Shershah, and finally he visited the Kakri Ground, where a huge sports complex is being built.