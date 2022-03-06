Technology can improve justice system: Justice Ejazul Ahsen

LAHORE: Supreme Court of Pakistan Justice Ejazul Ahsen has said that technology can improve the justice system. All countries are moving to digitalisation as technology makes access to justice easy.

Addressing the Technology for Justice Conference held under the aegis of the Justice Project and Wakeel Online here on Saturday, he said a judge should not only be aware of technology but should also be committed to providing justice. “We did not stop working even during the corona pandemic,” he said.

Lahore High Court Justice Ali Baqar Najfi said his court was the first to hear cases through video link during the corona pandemic. Now is the time to use technology in the legal system.

SAPM Senator Ali Zafar said it is to check how the technology solves the problems of the common man. The biggest problem here is the delay in hearing of cases. He said the prime minister has agreed to reduce complications for the judiciary.

SACM Hassaan Khawar said a lot of works have been done and a lot of works are yet to be done. “We will have to shift to technology,” he said.