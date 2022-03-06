Echoes in the void

A number of serious issues being faced by the people are highlighted in newspapers on a regular basis. These include child abuse, trafficking, street crimes, lack of libraries and garbage issues.

Unfortunately, no serious action has been taken regarding any of these complaints. Child marriage, for instance, is criticised in newspapers in a number of ways from different corners of the country. However, one is yet to see any action to remedy these problems. One hopes that the government and all the authorities concerned will take serious and immediate actions regarding these complaints about problems people face in their day-to-day activities.

Parvez Moula Bakhsh

Karachi