 
close
Sunday March 06, 2022
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
World

North Korea fires ballistic missile

By APP
March 06, 2022

SEOUL: North Korea fired a suspected ballistic missile on Saturday, Seoul’s military said, continuing this year’s record-breaking blitz of weapons tests with a launch just days before South Korea’s presidential election.

From hypersonic to medium-range ballistic missiles, Pyongyang test-fired a string of weaponry in January and last week launched what it claimed was a component of a "reconnaissance satellite" -- although Seoul described it as another ballistic missile.

Comments