Covid-19 claims two more lives in Sindh

The novel coronavirus claimed two more lives in Sindh during the past 24 hours, raising the death toll to 8,085 in the province.

As many as 8,318 tests were conducted, after which 31 people tested positive which constituted a four per cent detection rate, Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah said in his daily Covid-19 situation report on Saturday.

So far 7,988,326 tests had been conducted against which 566,805 cases were diagnosed, of them 95.1 per cent or 539,206 patients had recovered, including 232 overnight.

The CM said currently 19,514 patients were under treatment -- of them 19,358 were in home isolation, seven at isolation centres, 149 at different hospitals adding and 10 on ventilators.

Out of the 341 new cases, 110 had been detected from Karachi, including 92 from District South, 13 from District East, three from District Malir and two from District Central. Hyderabad reported 68 cases, Jamshoro 21, Tando Muhammad Khan 16, Larkana and Shaheed Benazirabad 14 each, Matiari 13, Ghotki 12, Dadu and Shikarpur nine each, Nausheroferoze and Thatta eight each, Sujawal seven, Sukkurand Umerkot six each, Badin, Tando Allahyar and Jacobabad five each and Mirpurkhas four.

While sharing the vaccination data, the CM said that in total 48,205,472 vaccine doses had been administered which constituted 88.15 per cent of the vaccine-eligible population.