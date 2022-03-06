Suspect killed, another wounded in shootout

A suspected criminal was killed and his companion arrested in an injured state during an alleged encounter with cops within the limits of the Site Superhighway Industrial Area police station on Saturday.

Police said cops on a routine patrol signalled the two suspects riding a motorcycle to stop by roadside in the mill area; however, the suspects opened fire at the police in a bid to escape. In retaliation, the police also fired gunshots, killing one suspect on the spot and injuring the other in an injured condition.

The causalities were taken to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital, where the dead robber was identified as Abid Sarwar, while injured as Atif.

Police said several cases of drug peddling and possession of illegal weapons had been registered against the two. The suspects were said to have had a criminal background and had been arrested in the past as well.