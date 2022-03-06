PTI’s long march for Sindh’s rights set to enter Karachi today

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s ‘Huqooq-e-Sindh March’ will arrive in Karachi today where a large number of its activists will welcome the participants on the National Highway in Quaidabad.

Federal ministers Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Asad Umar and Ali Zaidi have been leading the marchers.

The long march began on February 27 in Ghotki and is now approaching Karachi after going through major cities of the province.

On Saturday, the march on its 8th day started from Tando Jam and reached Hyderabad under the leadership of Qureshi, Zaidi, and Sindh Assembly opposition leader Haleem Adil Sheikh.

Qureshi, addressing a press conference in Tando Jam, said the people of Sindh had vigorously responded to the Haqooq-e-Sindh March and now Karachi once again would come up to the expectations of Imran Khan as the march was entering into its final stages and would conclude in Karachi today.

He said PPP supremo Bilawal Bhutto Zardari should think about the cold response that his officially sponsored march had received from the masses in Punjab, who had already rejected the PPP in the general elections of 2013 and 2018, and PPP could not win even a single constituency of the national and provincial assemblies from Multan from where Zulfikar Ali Bhutto had been elected an MNA.