UAE, Turkey condemn Peshawar terror attack

ISLAMABAD: The United Arab Emirates and Turkey have condemned the terror attack in a mosque in Peshawar. In a statement, the UAE’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation expressed its strong condemnation of the criminal acts, and its permanent rejection of all forms of violence and terrorism aimed at destabilising security and stability and inconsistent with humanitarian values and principles. The ministry expressed its sincere condolences to the Pakistani government and the people of Pakistan, and its condolences to the families and relatives of the victims and wished for a speedy recovery for all the injured. Meanwhile, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkey also condemned the incident.
