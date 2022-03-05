Peshawar blast an inhuman act: Tahir Ashrafi

LAHORE: Special Representative to Prime Minister on Interfaith Harmony & Middle East and Pakistan Ulema Council Chairman Tahir Mahmood Ashrafi on Friday condemning the blast in a mosque during the Friday congregation in Peshawar said that targeting innocent people in a place of worship is an inhuman act and the culprits would be given exemplary punishment.

Addressing a press conference at the Directorate General Public Relations Punjab (DGPR), he said the government of Pakistan is committed to rooting out terrorism from the country, adding that all religious leaders are on the same page and have condemned this brutal incident.

He expressed sympathies with the families of martyrs and the injured. He said words cannot adequately condemn the sheer brutality, adding: "The people and the state are determined to eradicate terrorism and extremism as we did in the past.”

"Prime Minister Imran Khan has condemned this brutal attack and conveyed a strong message that the culprits involved in the incident would be dealt with iron hand,” he said.

To a question, he said this is a terrorism act by anti-state elements to derail interfaith harmony in the country but all such bids would be foiled as the leaders of all schools of thought are united against terrorism. Peace and stability in Pakistan would be maintained with the support of all religious leaders, he maintained.

Speaking on the occasion, Allama Muhammad Hussain Akbar said collective efforts are needed to defeat terrorists and foil all attempts aimed at creating instability in the country. He said it has been decided to observe three-day mourning to express solidarity with the victims of the Peshawar blast.

Punjab Minister for Human Rights and Minorities Affairs Ejaz Alam Augustine, Allama Kazim Raza, Allama Zubair Abid, Maulana Muhammad Khan Leghari, Maulana Peer Asadullah Farooq and others were present.