Religious leaders condemn blast

LAHORE: Religious parties leaders strongly condemned the suicide bomb blast in Peshawar mosque killing 56 and wounding nearly 200.

Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (Sami) Secretary Gene ral Maulana Abdul Rauf Farooqi, Naib Ameer Pir Abdul Qaddos Naqshbandi and Qari Azam Hussain said the recent spate of terrorist attacks in the wake of growing cooperation and freindhip between Pakistan and China and the return of stability in the country are a serious threat to national security and prosperity.

They said Pakistan is also being targeted for her independent stance on war in Europe. They demanded strict vigilance by security and intelligence agencies to protect the country from enemy designs.

Jamiat Ahle Hadith Naib Ameer Dr. Abdul Ghafoor Rashid said Indian saboteurs were behind the fresh wave of terrorism in Balochistan and KPK, demanding security agencies to take every step for maintaining national security and protecting the lives of citizens.

He said enemy is against the strong Pak-China friendship and CPEC, adding that the intelligence network has to be improved. Tehrik Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) Ameer Hafiz Saad Hussain Rizvi while condemning the resurfacing of terrorism in the country expressed condolences to the bereaved families of the martyrs and prayed for speedy and complete recovery of the injured.

Talking to media, he said enemies of Islam and Pakistan have once again infiltrated in the country to destroy peace and stability. He demanded law enforcing agencies should immediately arrest the culprits and they should be given a deterring punishment.

Islami Tehrik Pakistan president and Quaid-e-Millat Jafaria Allama Sajid Naqvi strongly condemned the suicide attack in mosque and announced three days of mourning over the tragic incident besides holding nationwide protests on Sunday.

In a statement on Friday, he said killing of 56 innocent worshippers including the Imam in a suicide blast is a big question mark on performance of security agencies, demanding impartial and transparent investigation into the incident and harsh punishments to the culprits.

He also demanded arrest of the perpetrators of terrorism in Quetta recently, saying the ruling party seems to have failed miserably in providing protection to its citizens. He said government must focus on maintaining peace and stability in the country instead of pursuing only the political interests.

President of Jamiat Ulema-e-Pakistan (Noorani) and National Solidarity Council Dr Abul Khair Muhammad Zubair, Secretary General Pir Safdar Shah Gilani, chairman Qari Zawwr Bahadur, Lahore ameer Mufti Naeem Javed Noori, Jamaat-e-Ahl-e-Hadith Pakistan ameer Hafiz Abdul Ghafar Ropari, Hafiz Abdul Waheed Shahid Ropari, President of Central Jamaat-e-Ahl-e-Sunnat Pakistan Pir Abdul Khaliq Qadri, Secretary General Pir Syed Irfan Mashhadi, Syed Ehsan Gilani and others also strongly condemned the attack.