PM’s visit to Moscow improves Pakistan’s image in world

LAHORE:Prime Minister’s recent visit to Moscow could not be postponed as it was planned well before the war situation and postponing it would have caused damage to Pakistan, but it reduced the mistrust between the two countries.

These views were expressed by the discussants in Jang Economic Session on “PM’s Visit to Moscow - Problems for Pakistan, or chances of economic advantages”. The panellists were Iftikhar-ul-Haq, Yasir Mehmood, Dr Qais Aslam, Rozi Rizvi while moderated by Sikindar Lodhi.

Iftikhar-ul-Haq said that cancelling Moscow visit could increase Pakistan’s problems. He observed that work on CPEC projects was slow ignoring the fact of major source of investment and an effective source of income in the future.

Yasir Mehmood said that the effects of the prime minister’s visit to Moscow would come over time and the balance of power was shifting from east to west, with China and Russia leading the way. He believed the sanctions on Russia was just cosmetic and would not affect it as its foreign exchange reserves were over $660 billion while debt-to-GDP ratio of 15 percent, the lowest in the world. It is high time for Pakistan to formulate an independent foreign policy while the economic and foreign policies should be formulated with a parallel strategy. Rozi Rizvi said that the PM’s visit was successful and it increased the respect of Pakistan all over the world. She said all politicians and media were praising the Prime Minister between the lines due to successful foreign policy. She observed that Pakistan’s economic situation was improving. The recent decline in petrol and electricity prices reflects that the promises made by the government with the people are coming true, she added.

Dr Qais Aslam said that Prime Minister’s visit to Moscow opened up new opportunities for enhancing cooperation between the two countries in science, technology, industry and other fields. This could open the way for youths of Pakistan to study at Moscow and other Russian universities instead of heading West. Now is the time to take advantage of other natural resources in the region, he added. Pakistan’s only steel mill is also from Russia. Russia has always sided with India while the United States has sided with Pakistan for its own needs. He said Pakistan should not come under pressure of the FATF. Instead of going to the IMF, Pakistan should seek economic support from Russia, he added.