We had been used in May 12 tragedy: MQMP

KARACHI: Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQMP) has apologised for its “misjudgment” during the May 12 tragedy that saw dozens of people lose their lives to riots in Karachi, a news outlet reported on Thursday.

On May 12, 2007, the deposed chief justice of the Supreme Court, Iftikhar Mohammad Chaudhry, was scheduled to visit the city and take part in a function of the Sindh High Court Bar Association. Members of civil society, including lawyers, were not allowed to reach the airport to welcome the then chief justice, thus leading to clashes between the supporters of the judge and the then-MQM activists. Nearly 50 people lost their lives and hundreds of others were wounded on that day.

According to the report, MQMP Convener and Member National Assembly Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui expressed his regret on the incident while addressing a gathering organised by the Balochistan High Court Bar in Quetta. He conceded that the MQM’s image was tarnished in the wake of the May 12 clashes.