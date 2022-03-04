Pitch at Pindi Stadium likely to suit spinners

RAWALPINDI: The pitch at Pindi Stadium prepared for the first Test of the three-match series against Australia could take spin as early as after lunch on the opening day today (Friday).

The barren-looking pitch is no different from traditional Pakistan tracks with the only exception that it may help pacers for the first two hours.

“Yes, the pitch prepared for the opening Test against Australia could take spin as early as near to the tea interval. Fast bowlers could get some assistance early in the day but the pitch has all the ingredients to take spin even on the opening day,” one of the official experts said.

When asked whether a spinner would be in a position to play a decisive role on the track, he answered in the affirmative.

“In all likelihood spinners would be calling shots here. A good hostile spell by a pacer could be fruitful, but the spinners will be having the decisive say,” he said.

‘Looks a good wicket’: Cummins: Australia’s first Test in Pakistan in 24 years starting Friday is threatened by rain, but even storm clouds failed to dampen the mood of rival captains Pat Cummins and Babar Azam on the eve of the match.

Rain forced both teams to cancel their practice sessions Thursday, but the forecast is clear for Friday and most of Saturday, with showers likely on the last three days of play.

Despite the weather, Cummins and Azam were geared up for the historic Test — to be played in front of a sell-out 16,000 crowd in Rawalpindi, the garrison city just south of the capital, Islamabad.

Australia haven’t toured Pakistan since 1998 as security issues kept international teams from visiting, and as a result are unfamiliar with the local pitches.

“It looks like a good wicket... as expected,” Cummins told reporters on the eve of the match.

He said Australia would probably go into the Test with three quick bowlers or two spinners.

“We just want to have another look at the wicket,” he said.

“It’s a loss for the Pakistan side, but there’s always another guy that can step up,” Cummins said.

No more Covid-19 fears for Pak camp: The clouds of fear are finally over as all the three immediate contacts of Haris Rauf were repeatedly tested negative for Covid-19 resulting in a sigh of relief for the Pakistan camp.

Shaheen Shah Afridi, Abdullah Shafique and Malang Ali (support staff) were three immediate contacts of Haris. However, repeated tests conducted on all three during the last four days turned negative.

“That is good news for Pakistan cricket as there were fears that someone might get contracted. The PCB traced Haris’s immediate contacts and following repeated tests all three turned negative,” a source told ‘The News’.

Haris and now Australian spin bowling consultant Fawad Ahmad got infected with Covid-19 during PSL victory celebrations. —With input from agencies