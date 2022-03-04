Arts and Crafts Village to be revitalised

Islamabad : President Dr. Arif Alvi on Thursday said the revitalisation of the Arts and Crafts Village, Shakarparian, would greatly contribute to the promotion of the cultural heritage of the country.
Chairing a meeting at Aiwan-e-Saddar here, the President said the revival of Arts and Crafts Village would provide an opportunity for artisans and craftsmen to display and market their indigenous art and cultural products.
"This Village will create linkages between national and international artisans that would help enhance cultural relations with other countries." The president said the village had the potential to provide a platform to the country's artisans, craftsmen, and young talent to display and market their products.
He appreciated the proposals of NCA and PIFD and the proposed revival plan of CDA. Chairman of the Capital Development Authority Amir Ali Ahmad gave a detailed presentation on the revival plan of the Village and said it has the potential to project the cultural heritage of the country. He said under the proposed revival plan, food courts, artisan shops, and amphitheatre would be established. National College of Arts and Pakistan Institute of Fashion Designing also shared their proposals for revamping the Village to showcase the country's tangible cultural heritage in an effective manner.
