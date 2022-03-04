Swat mayor slot: Two candidates announce support to PMLN nominee

MINGORA: The Qaumi Watan Party (QWP) candidates for mayor seat in Mingora city and an independent on Thursday withdrawn their nomination papers in favour of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) nominee.

Nisar Khan of QWP and independent candidate Fazlullah Bacha announced their support to Habib Ali Shah of the PMLN at a press conference at the Swat Press Club here.

Local leaders of the PMLN and QWP, including Fida Muhammad Khan, Afarin Khan, Sadiq Aziz, Sher Bahadar Khan and Razaullah, advocate were also present on the occasion.

Addressing a press conference, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz candidate for the mayor slot thanked the QWP leadership and independent candidate Fazalullah Bacha for their support, and pledged to serve all the people of Swat if they get elected.

“The government not only pressurizes the political leadership but also wants to silence the independent voices through draconian laws like PECA Ordinance. Premier Imran Khan is a dictator who used the NAB for his political objectives,” alleged Habib Ali Shah, adding that the PML-N would never allow the provincial government to build Swat Motorway phase-II on the fertile lands of the locals.

He added that in the entire district both the parties would support each other’s candidates, wherever possible.

“We are supporting Habib Ali Shah, on the directives of our chairman Aftab Sherpao, and have asked all our workers to run a comprehensive campaign for Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz candidate in the upcoming elections for the mayor slot,” said Sher Bahadar Khan, divisional president of QWP.

He urged the locals to support the opposition parties’ candidates in the local government elections and reject ‘Imran Khan Niazi’ and his associates.

Fazlullah Bacha pledged that he would run a political campaign for Habib Ali Shah in the elections and announced to join PMLN.