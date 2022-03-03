Islamabad : Lord Mayor of Birmingham Muhammad Afzal Khan visited ‘J7 Emporium’ site office, where he praised ‘J7 Group’ for its tremendous construction in Pakistan, says a press release.

Meanwhile, he also prompt and invited ‘J7 Group’ to initiate the same in United Kingdom and assured all the support for it, he stated on the ocassion.

Muhammad Afzal Khan while hailing and felicitating ‘J7 Group’ for constructing mega projects in Islamabad said that ‘J7 Group’ could take prominence not only in Pakistan but overall the globe.

There is no deficiency of talent in Pakistan, we only have to bring it forward with a strategy, he added.

Whilst his visit, ‘J7 Group’ Chairman Maqbool Hussain extended his gratitude to Afzal and said that his vision basically is to take Pakistan on road of advancement.

‘J7 Group’ do not compromise on the quality of construction and that’s the reason our clients and customers trust it and for that we have achieved the triumph in such less time, chairman added.

Afzal also presented souvenir of appreciation to ‘J7 Group’ Chairman Maqbool Hussain and CEO Yaseen Masud.