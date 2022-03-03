Renovated corner of Uzbekistan inaugurated at Heritage Museum

Islamabad: Federal Minister for Education, Professional Training, National Heritage and Culture Shafqat Mahmood along with Minister of Culture of Uzbekistan Nazarbekov inaugurated the renovated corner of Uzbekistan at the Central Asian Link Passage at Pakistan Heritage Museum, Lok Virsa, here on Wednesday.

On the occasion, Minister Shafqat Mahmood said there were so many historical commonalities between our people, and one of the most prominent dynasties that ruled our part of the world i.e. Mughal Dynasty came from Central Asia (Farghana).

He said a memorandum of understanding had already been signed between two brotherly countries.

"We will soon exchange our cultural troupes, performers, and actors to further cement our relations."

He also said that poets, writers, thinkers of both countries would interact to learn from each other experiences. Minister Shafqat expressed gratitude to the Uzbek culture minister for visiting Pakistan. While addressing the ceremony, the Uzbek minister said culture and art played a key role to bring nations together.