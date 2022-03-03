Tragic tourism

This refers to the editorial, ‘Murree redux’ (March 2). It seems as though every year brings a new heart-wrenching incident for us. The incumbent government has often claimed that it wants to promote tourism in the country. Indeed, there is tremendous potential for a robust tourism industry in Pakistan. Unfortunately, we are far from fulfilling this goal.

Tragedies such as this are not merely a result of financial burdens, but also a result of negligence, carelessness and weak administration. Before being elected, the ruling party promised rule of law, public safety and freedom from debt, but none of these promises were fulfilled. Instead we witnessed a catastrophic incident that could have been prevented.

Syeda Hadia Bakhtawar

Nanakana Sahib