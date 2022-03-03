 
Thursday March 03, 2022
World

Russian moms

By AFP
March 03, 2022

Kyiv: Ukraine on Wednesday invited the worried mothers of Russian troops captured on the battlefield to come and collect their sons, in an apparent attempt to embarrass Moscow. "A decision has been taken to hand over captured Russian troops to their mothers if they come to collect them in Ukraine, in Kyiv," the defence ministry said in a statement.

