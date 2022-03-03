Russian moms

Kyiv: Ukraine on Wednesday invited the worried mothers of Russian troops captured on the battlefield to come and collect their sons, in an apparent attempt to embarrass Moscow. "A decision has been taken to hand over captured Russian troops to their mothers if they come to collect them in Ukraine, in Kyiv," the defence ministry said in a statement.
NAIROBI: The United Nations on Wednesday agreed to start negotiating a world-first global treaty on plastic pollution...
DUBAI: A Yemeni Huthi rebel strike on a military camp in the country’s northwest killed nine Sudanese soldiers from...
VIENNA: The head of the UN nuclear watchdog said on Wednesday that it would "never abandon" its attempts to get Iran...
Lagos: Nigeria’s government on Wednesday planned to start airlifting more than 1,000 citizens stranded in countries...
Wellington: New Zealand anti-vaccination demonstrators set alight their own protest camp outside parliament Wednesday...
Washington: It was an address by a man who appears absolutely clear that his greatest strength is in bringing people...
