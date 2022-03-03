WASHINGTON: US Attorney General Merrick Garland announced the launch on Wednesday of a multi-agency task force to pursue "corrupt Russian oligarchs" and violators of sanctions imposed on Russia for its invasion of Ukraine.
"The Justice Department will use all of its authorities to seize the assets of individuals and entities who violate these sanctions," Garland said in a statement announcing the launch of "Task Force KleptoCapture." "We will leave no stone unturned in our efforts to investigate, arrest, and prosecute those whose criminal acts enable the Russian government to continue this unjust war," Garland said.
NAIROBI: The United Nations on Wednesday agreed to start negotiating a world-first global treaty on plastic pollution...
DUBAI: A Yemeni Huthi rebel strike on a military camp in the country’s northwest killed nine Sudanese soldiers from...
VIENNA: The head of the UN nuclear watchdog said on Wednesday that it would "never abandon" its attempts to get Iran...
Lagos: Nigeria’s government on Wednesday planned to start airlifting more than 1,000 citizens stranded in countries...
Wellington: New Zealand anti-vaccination demonstrators set alight their own protest camp outside parliament Wednesday...
Kyiv: Ukraine on Wednesday invited the worried mothers of Russian troops captured on the battlefield to come and...
Comments