South Korean online game billionaire Kim Jung-ju dies

SEOUL: South Korean billionaire Kim Jung-ju, the founder of gaming giant Nexon, has died, local reports said on Tuesday. He was 54.
The businessman, who according to Forbes was the world’s 228th richest person and worth around $9.5 billion, died in the United States late last month, Yonhap news agency reported citing Nexon’s holding company NXC Corp.
NXC told Yonhap that Kim had been receiving treatment for depression and his condition "seemed to have worsened" recently. The cause of death was not given. The company did not immediately respond to AFP’s request for comment.
