Investiture ceremony held at IMCG

Islamabad:The Investiture Ceremony of the newly elected College Council 2021-22 was conducted at IMCG, F-6/2 in the college auditorium here.

The chief guest for the function was Director Model Colleges Muhammad Aftab Tariq. Worthy parents of council members also attended the auspicious ceremony. The graceful occasion started on the arrival of chief guest, respected Principal Prof. Aaliya Durrani and worthy vice-principals Kaneez Fatima, Saleha Kauser and the Head Mistress Rakhshan.

The recitation of verses from the Holy Quran was done by Abiha Asghar after which ‘Naat’ was presented by Fatima Shehzad. College Anthem was sung by Fatima Shehzad and group. Principal Prof. Aaliya Durrani, in her welcome address, extended her gratitude to the worthy guests for sparing their precious time to grace the occasion.

Principal congratulated the newly elected Council and their respected parents. In her address, she threw light on the academic and co-curricular achievements. She highlighted the role of Student Council in organising the Inter-House and Inter-Collegiate competitions and the performance of participants. While advising the students, the Principal said that they must follow the golden principles of regularity, punctuality and discipline. She also shared her gratitude to the faculty for showing their tireless efforts to provide quality education to the students. Principal, the newly elected President Syeda Zahra Fatima took her oath from the worthy chief guest Muhammad Aftab Tariq. After that, the main Council--- Aima Ijaz (vice president), Shafaq Zia (General Secretary), Esha Manzoor Kiani (Joint Secretary) and Fatima Bibi (Treasurer) took the oath we.

After the oath of the main council, Head Girls, Ayema Hassan (Senior Section-Morning), Syeda Warda Anwar (Senior Section-Evening) and Dua Khan (Junior Section-Morning) took oath. Deputy head girls, secretaries of different college societies, members civic society, class representatives junior, senior (morning, evening shifts), house captains and vice-house captains took their oaths from the chief guest.

The oath taking was followed by Candle Exchange Ceremony in which the Ex- President handed over the lighted candle to the new President of Student Council.

Syeda Zahra also presented a bouquet to the ex-president. After this traditional ceremony, ex-president Students’ Council 2019-20 Fauzia Bibi expressed her views about the previous years’ achievements and wished the new Students’ Council 2021-22 best of luck. She congratulated the new elected president and also expressed her gratitude for respected teachers for their guidance and support.

The new president, Syeda Zahra, in her address to the audience expressed her thanks to the teachers and students for showing their trust in her and made sure that she and her team would do their level best to come up to the expectations of everyone by the help of Allah Almighty. Principal Prof. Aaliya Durrani presented College Insignia and flowers to the chief guest. Muhammad AftabTariq.

The chief guest of the function Muhammad Aftab Tariq, in her address showed her gratitude to the worthy Principal Prof. Aaliya Durrani for inviting him to this auspicious occasion.