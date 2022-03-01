Suspect remanded in journalist’s murder case

An anti-terrorism court on Monday remanded a man charged with killing a journalist in police custody till March 11. Ashraf was produced before an administrative judge to seek his police remand for interrogation.

According to the police, the man, along with his absconding accomplices, was involved in murdering journalist Athar Mateen. Separately, a prosecution witness identified two street criminals in an anti-terrorism court. Mohammad Khalid and Mohammad Hussain were produced before a District East judicial magistrate’s court, where the complainant identified them as culprits who mugged him in Korangi.

The investigation officer submitted that suspects were involved in street crimes and their accomplices were yet to be arrested. He said the suspects admitted that they had been committing robberies at picnic spots in Korangi and Malir.