PMLQ leader joins PMLN

MANSEHRA: Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PMLQ) provincial general secretary and former minister Wajiuzzaman Khan Swati has joined Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PMLN).

“I welcome Swati to the PML-N as he stood against his own party for extending support to the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government, which has put the country on brink of bankruptcy because of its wrong policies,” former MNA Captain (Retd) Mohammad Safdar told the gathering in Oghi on Monday.

He also announced to withdraw his son Fakhar-uz-Zaman from the tehsil mayor Oghi slot in support of the PMLN candidate Wajid Ali Shah. “I have made many mistakes in my political career but Mohammad Safdar guided me as a brother. I have decided to join the PMLN,” he said.

Safdar, who is the son-in-law of the former prime minister Nawaz Sharif criticised the PTI for skyrocketing inflation and unemployment. “The opposition parties stand united to dislodge the selected prime minister through the no-confidence vote,” he said.

The PML-N leader said his party awarded tickets to the candidates on merit. “We would win the second phase of the local government elections as people want Nawaz Sharif to return to the country,” Safdar said.