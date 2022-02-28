Pakistan’s blind archer wins silver at World Archery Para C’ship

LAHORE: Pakistan’s Tanveer Ahmed on Sunday won the first ever silver medal for the country, as well as for Asia, in Visually Impaired Category of World Archery Para Championship being held at Dubai.

Pakistan’s blind archer Tanveer won the quarter-final against Matteo of Italy by 6-4 and later won the semi-final against Newberry of Australia by 6-2.

In the final, Tanveer Ahmed lost gold medal match against two times World Champion Ruben Vanholbek by 6-0.

Tanveer Ahmed won the first Silver Medal for Pakistan in Blind Archery. Pakistan Blind Archery Team will return to Pakistan on February 28 at Islamabad International Airport.