PTI begins anti-PPP march from Ghotki

SUKKUR/ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Saturday started its Huqooq-e-Sindh March from a Kamoon Shaheed of Ghotki district to Karachi.

Addressing the participants of the march, Foreign Minister and PTI Vice Chairman Shah Mahmood Qureshi said that the people of Sindh were ready to welcome Prime Minister Imran Khan.

He said, “Imran Khan is the elected Prime Minister of the country. In Sindh, PPP has delivered bad governance and increased corruption.”

He said that the people of Sindh were demanding their rights from Bilawal Bhutto Zardari as they had suffered at the hands of the PPP for fifteen years. Qureshi blasted PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari and the provincial government saying they would have to be held accountable for the “15-year long plunder” of Sindh coffers. “The time to liberate the people of Sindh from slavery has come,” he said. “Sindh and Sindhis are ready for change.”

Qureshi further said that he would give Prime Minister Imran Khan the message that Sindhis were ready to welcome him.

“Huqooq March is a clear message of the support from the people of Sindh for the movement to get rid of the corrupt rulers of PPP Sindh," he said.

He said that people who previously saw no political future of Imran Khan were now witnessing him serving as the elected premier. “They are seeing today that Punjab has adopted Imran Khan’s ideology, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has adopted Imran Khan’s ideology, Imran Khan’s manifesto has been introduced in Azad Kashmir and Imran Khan’s philosophy has reached the mountains of Gilgit-Baltistan,” he added.

Meanwhile, Federal Minister for Planning Asad Umar said that Bilawal Zardari was coming to Islamabad after wreaking havoc on Sindh.

The minister asserted Pakistan Democratic Movement is a winter disease that ends in summer. “No matter how hard the PDM tries, there is no threat to Imran Khan's government,” he remarked while speaking here at a sizeable public meeting, organised by PTI’s Amir Mughal.

He said that PDM and Bilawal Zardari should work together to ensure that Imran Khan would be elected prime minister next time as well. Asad Umar said that with the special attention of Prime Minister Imran Khan, historic legislation for the people of Islamabad and historic development works at a cost of trillions are underway.

NA Chairman Standing Committee on Interior Raja Khurram Nawaz while addressing the event said because of locals’ support, PTI has won all three seats and made a clean sweep in 2018. “The kindness of the people can never be taken away and we are working day and night in the public interest,” he noted.

Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain called on the people of Sindh to come out for Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s Sindh rights march to get rid of the Zardari mafia.

“The people of Sindh should come out for the PTI's Sindh rights march to get rid of Zardari mafia. Tehreek-e-Insaf is the only federal party and the founders of Pakistan movement came from Sindh,” he said in a tweet.

The minister urged the people of Sindh to support the federation by rejecting the regional parties and support Pakistan.