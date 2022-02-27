59 corona patients under treatment in Peshawar hospitals

PESHAWAR: As many as 59 corona patients are under treatment in two major hospitals of Peshawar Khyber Teaching Hospital and Lady Reading Hospital, an official of the health department, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa told media men here on Saturday.

He said currently 31 corona patients are under treatment in Khyber Teaching Hospital while 28 other corona patients are under treatment in Lady Reading Hospital Peshawar.

About the facilities being extended to corona patients by the health department, he said, 122 beds are allotted for corona patients in Khyber Teaching Hospital and 31 patients infected with corona are being treated.

He said, at Khyber Teaching Hospital, 28 ventilators are reserved for corona patients and 5 patients of Corona in Khyber Teaching Hospital are in intensive care and ventilators.

He said 15 patients infected with Corona are undergoing treatment at HDU and a small amount of oxygen has been allocated for 31 beds, on which 11 patients are undergoing treatment.

In the last 24 hours, he said, 1 corona patient has been admitted in KTH, however, 91 beds allotted for Corona in Khyber Teaching Hospital are vacant.

He said the number of coronavirus patients in LRH has risen to 28 and the hospital has 400 beds allotted for corona patients.