Postings at different BISEs

LAHORE : Higher Education Department (HED) Punjab has issued posting orders of individuals against key posts in different Boards of Intermediate & Secondary Education (BISEs) in Punjab.

As per the notification, most of the individuals against these posts have been posted from the province’s School Education Department (SED). At BISE Lahore, Bushra Bibi, a senior headmistress from Hafizabad, has been posted as Secretary at BISE Lahore. Asma Qasim, Deputy DEO (Elementary Education) from Lodhran, has been posted as Controller of Exams BISE Bahawalpur. Dr Muhammad Jafar Ali, senior headmaster from Sahiwal, has been posted as Controller of Exams at BISE Faisalabad. Khalid Mahmood, Deputy DEO (Elementary Education) from Jhang, has been posted as Controller of Exams at BISE at BISE Gujranwala. M Hamid Saeed, principal of a government school in Sialkot, has been posted as Controller of Exams at BISE Multan. Naveed Azmat, Deputy DEO (Secondary Education) from Sahiwal, has been posted as Controller of Exams at BISE Sahiwal while Riaz Qadeer Bhatti, CEO District Education Authority, Sargodha has been posted as Controller of Exams at BISE Sargodha.

Similarly, Khurram Shehzad Aslam from University of Narowal has been posted as Secretary at BISE Multan while Muhammad Adnan Khan, Additional Director from Islamabad, has been posted as Secretary BISE Rawalpindi and Irfan Ahmad, deputy manager, Technology innovation & Commercialisation Islamabad has been posted as Controller of Exams at BISE Lahore. These postings have been made on deputation basis for a period of three years.