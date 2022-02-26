A different world

The ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine, which appears to be intensifying, could well change the contours of the world as it has existed since the end of the cold war in 1991. While the globe has ignored tensions between nations, such as between China and the US, this time it cannot ignore the invasion of a neighbouring country by Vladimir Putin's Russian forces and the consequences this could have. For the first time since World War II, there is warfare in Europe and as a result, a major world power, which makes up the 11th largest economy in the world, could become isolated from other nations. This would begin an era of global divide once again. But while analysts try to assess the situation, and the US leads other countries in imposing economic sanctions on Russia, including a refusal to buy any gas from the country and to freeze financial assets in countries such as the UK, the people of Ukraine face a terrifying situation. There has been bombing in Kyiv, there are reports that the fighting is now spreading to areas outside major cities with at least 140 people already dead, and others in danger of losing their lives. Russian bombardment of cities and military bases has gone beyond its war targets and the civilian population is under threat. The decommissioned Chernobyl nuclear power plant has also been occupied by the Russian forces.

Prime Minister Imran Khan, on a rather questionably-timed visit to Moscow, has spoken for diplomacy and against war. Encouragingly, Pakistan has arranged for special flights to bring back any Pakistanis stranded in Ukraine. The question is how the world will react if the warfare continues for a prolonged period. Putin has said he has no intention of occupying Ukraine, and only wishes to ‘demilitarise’ it – which would essentially mean that its army will be effectively destroyed. Following this, a puppet government could be set up in the area, essentially controlled by Russia which seems to be looking at breaking through the iron wall, which is now being built by the West along its borders with former Soviet bloc countries now, moving into the EU.

For many in Europe, the Russian invasion of Ukraine will no doubt bring back memories of World War II and the horrors seen at that time. It is still difficult to say how things will end. But for the world, the war means an increase in the prices of many commodities, particularly oil. The full impact of this change will become more apparent in the coming weeks and months. The world has seen far too many wars in the past and if history is any guide no war serves any public purpose. Since the turn of the century, we have seen the military-industrial complex in the US at work in various regions of the world, all of which have only led to further destruction and misery. Russia taking the lead from the US is no better. One hopes better sense prevails among the powerful nations across the world before yet another region falls to a senseless war.