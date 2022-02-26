Russian war

This refers to the news report ‘Russia-Ukraine crisis: Will another cold war drag Pakistan into camp politics?’ (February 24). One thinks that Pakistan should stay away from taking sides in the Russia-Ukraine conflict and let the UN resolve the issue. We must remain strictly neutral, and the prime minister and the foreign office must refrain from making any commitment on the subject to either side. While the Russian attack does not come as a surprise, it must be remembered that the US has demonstrated much more disregard for international laws by invading and occupying countries or conducting proxy wars across the world. It also has set up military bases everywhere.

It appears that Russia truly has no intention of occupying Ukraine. It merely wants to set up a neutral or pro-Russian government in Ukraine. Russia’s stance has been clear throughout: Ukraine’s dream of becoming a member of Nato is a direct security threat that Russia will not tolerate. Ukraine paid no heed to the multiple warnings. Moreover, this attack may also be a sign that Russia wants to dismantle the unipolar world order. The US and other European countries should desist from any kind of intervention in the conflict.

Erum A Baig

Karachi