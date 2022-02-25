Rod Marsh suffers heart attack

MELBOURNE: Former Australia wicketkeeper Rod Marsh was rushed to Queensland hospital after suffering a serious heart attack on Thursday.

Marsh, 74, was in Bundaberg for an event for the Bulls Masters charity group.

He was reportedly rushed to hospital by Bulls Masters organisers John Glanville and David Hillier.

Nick Hockley, Chief executive of Cricket Australia said that they are very concerned to hear the news about Rod Marsh heart attack and send him all our best wishes. Our thoughts are with him, his wife Ros and their family and many friends at this difficult time.”

The Australian Cricketers’ Association said: “The thoughts of everyone within cricket are with the family and many friends of Rod Marsh who is in a critical condition in hospital after suffering a heart attack this morning.”