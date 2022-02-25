TPL rewards Pakistani athletes

KARACHI: TPL Corp rewarded Pakistani athletes from diverse sporting backgrounds with life insurance to support the country’s sport industry, a statement said on Thursday.

The individuals rewarded with life insurance included Mahoor Shahzad (women's singles champion at 2017 Pakistan international tournament), Shehroze Kashif (youngest climber in the world to summit K2 and Mount Everest), Hajra Khan (captain of Pakistan women’s national football team), and Talha Talib (Pakistan’s first Bronze medal winner at the World Weightlifting Championship).

Speaking on the occasion, Al Jameel, CEO at TPL Corp said he was pleased to see young individuals making the country proud with their achievements, and expressed his gratitude to the winners for their contribution towards sports in the country.

He also hoped to collaborate with them on making relevant sports reforms.

He discussed about the challenges athletes face and their possible solutions. Jameel also promised getting personalised equipment gear for Talha Talib, imported from the United Kingdom (UK).

The selected athletes extended their pleasure to receive the life insurance and hoped the initiative could open up more opportunities for them to train and compete in challenging situations without the fear of any serious injury.