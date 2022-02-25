Whining, wailing, withering away

The sound effects that the opposition parties are generating these days with cyclic monotony deserve a special mention. I am sure those who know music would classify the acoustics into a category of its own, unmatched and unparalleled by anything comparable so far. It may not be far from the truth that they are actually engaged in creating a distinctive genre which would be known as their very own and personal brand to be registered as their indisputable property.

Day after day, they yell and holler the same tune through mornings, afternoons and evenings. They don’t even stop at night because so unbearable is their pain that they need to keep whining and wailing through the hours, be they bright with the light of the sun, or bathed in utter darkness without a trickle of hope. Looking at the extent of their sufferance, it is obvious that they have crossed the frontiers of cure and are deeply sunk in the pit of despondency.

The core cause of their pain is rooted in being held to account for the dastardly spree of loot and plunder that they had unleashed during their years in power. The Bhutto/Zardari and Sharif clans, the vile merchant of religion, and their gang of cronies were so incensed with their lust to accumulate that they did not spare any trick in the process. Their rampage was ruthless. Lies, assault, bribery, foul intimidation, violence, putting fire to incriminating evidence, forgery, faking and fabrication were the tools they used with uncaring abandon to escape the clutches of law. It was as if they were in an exclusive domain where accountability could not enter. It was a world within the world they had created where they enjoyed the fruits of their spoils, away from the reach of any intruders.

The most unfortunate part is that, within the journalistic world of the print and electronic media, virtually no one has the courage and character to talk about the real issues that the country faces, and why things have come to this pass. Everything which is construed as disruptive of the government is headlined without collecting evidence to support the brazen allegations. It appears that such anchors, op-ed writers and journalists have an agenda that they are beholden to promoting. Obviously, this is a task for which generous rewards are distributed and plaudits showered. This is not only in contravention of the inherent journalistic principles and values; it also creates damaging misperceptions about various aspects of governance and instils fear and apprehensions about the issues which people may likely be facing.

Editorial checks have as good as vanished as participants are allowed carte blanche time and space to say and do whatever may be their wont. In the process, instead of presenting their points of view through logic and reason, a heavy dose of invective, vulgarity and innuendos is injected into the conversation. There are no checks and there is no shame.

The defence which is crafted for such conduct is absolutely uncanny. This being an agenda-driven narrative, there is no option to back off and apologise. Since the advancement of this wicked parlance is weighed in silver coins, there is ample profit in promoting it ad nauseam. The focus remains on advancing a fabricated and misleading narrative in exchange for baskets full of gratifications. This is no journalism. This is some business of the vilest kind, beyond the parameters of professional values and principles of the profession. The sole objective of such gross indulgence is spreading disillusion to create a situation of anarchy.

Ever since Prime Minister Khan assumed power, this whining and wailing has continued unabated with sound bites becoming hoarser with time. There have been threats of a long march and there have been threats of moving a vote of no-confidence. But this has not gone beyond the domain of facile talk. On the other hand, the government that this gang wants to dislodge has got all its legislation through the two houses of the parliament without any difficulty, and with the support of some members from the opposition benches.

The division is within their own ranks which they need to address. But they are desperate to see the back of Prime Minister Khan, and there are good reasons for that. In a country where there has been no tradition of accountability, and where NROs were handed out as a matter of routine practice by one corrupt person to the other, and where the perception of there being different justice systems for the rich and powerful on the one hand, and the impoverished and marginalised on the other hand has gained ground with time, Prime Minister Khan has remained unwaveringly determined and resolute in waging the fight for sanctifying the rule of law for all without any discrimination owing to position of power or stature.

The reason the entire corrupt conglomerate has joined hands in desperation to oust the PM is because they are staring at their political oblivion. A majority of them may soon land in jails to serve their terms for the grievous inflictions they caused to the country and the miseries they heaped upon the people. Before that happens to this corrupt tribe, they are eager to pre-empt the prospect irrespective of the vile language they use and the demeaning tactics they may stoop to employing.

I strongly believe that the country must go through this metamorphosis. If it is to be saved, corruption will have to be eliminated, bureaucracy reformed, media complicity addressed, and the judicial system overhauled. Much damage has already been caused because of the injustices committed. The country needs to be rebuilt anew with care and compassion. It cannot be forfeited to be plundered again by the same set of people who have done this in the past.

While the bureaucracy has been a traditional impediment in the way of reform, it is the institution of the judiciary which is blocking the advent of equitable dispensation of justice among all citizens of the state. The perception of there being different yardsticks for gauging the crimes of the rich and the poor has gained relevance with time. This must change.

These are huge challenges which require a person bearing indomitable courage and character to undertake. It is only the person of Prime Minister Khan who has the resolve, grit and perseverance to remain relentless in his mission of building a strong, powerful, accountable, compassionate and welfare-oriented state. It is time for people to rise and join the mission of disentangling Pakistan from the poisonous clutches of these blood-sucking mafias and put it on course to salvation.

The whining and wailing of this corrupt tribe will wither away. Pakistan shall rise.

The writer is the special assistant to the PM on information, a political and security strategist, and the founder of the Regional Peace Institute.