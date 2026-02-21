Hailey Bieber reveals how having ovarian cysts is 'never fun'

Hailey Bieber has been vocal about her health journey.

In recent years, the runway star opened up about her experience of ovarian cysts.

Taking to her Instagram in April this year, she uploaded a selfie of herself and wrote, “Currently have two ovarian cysts.”

“If you deal with ovarian cysts I’m right there with ya!” she added.

Three years previously, she shared another image of her stomach, explaining: “I have a cyst on my ovary the size of an apple.”

She continued: “I don’t have endometriosis or PCOS, but I have gotten an ovarian cyst a few times, and it’s never fun.”

“It’s painful and achey and makes me feel nauseous and bloated and crampy and emotional.” She also added a line to make her followers aware that her distension was categorically “not a baby.”

An ovarian cyst is a fluid-filled sac that develops on or inside an ovary. Most ovarian cysts are benign (non-cancerous) and commonly occur as part of the normal menstrual cycle, known as functional cysts.

These usually resolve on their own without treatment. However, some cysts can grow larger and even cause complications.

Symptoms

Many ovarian cysts are asymptomatic and discovered incidentally. When symptoms occur, they may include:

Lower abdominal or pelvic pain (dull or sharp)

Bloating or a feeling of fullness

Pain during menstruation or intercourse

Changes in menstrual cycle

Frequent urination (due to pressure on the bladder)

Severe symptoms, such as sudden intense pain, nausea, vomiting, or dizziness, may indicate complications like cyst rupture or ovarian torsion, which require urgent medical attention.

Ovarian cysts are common and usually harmless, but persistent or symptomatic cases require medical attention. Early diagnosis and appropriate management help prevent complications and ensure reproductive health.