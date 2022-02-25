ISLAMABAD: Confusion over the content of telephonic conversation between speaker National Assembly and Minister for Water Resources Moonis Elahi emerged on Thursday after the press statement of the National Assembly Secretariat.

The press statement of the National Assembly Secretariat quoted Moonis Elahi as saying that his party had not assured any party of the opposition of support to their non-trust move against Prime Minister Imran Khan. He said that meetings of PML-Q leaders with opposition leaders were being misinterpreted and the meetings were a part of the political process.

The press statement further stated that Moonis Elahi told the speaker that economic indicators are positive and the country was politically and economically stable. He further said his party had confidence in the leadership abilities of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Acknowledging the positive role of PML-Q leadership in national politics, Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser said that PML-Q has always taken decisions in the best national interest. He said that all political parties need to work together to steer the country out of the challenges it was facing. He said that stability of democratic institutions in the country is essential for the development and prosperity of the country. He said the PM had led the country on the path of economic development.

However, the Minister for Water Resources, Moonis Elahi, tweeted that Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaisar had contacted him and discussed the current political situation and he told the speaker that political discussions and consultations were going on and this does not mean any decision has been taken. “We are bound to our commitments and will honour them fully,” he tweeted after the National Assembly Secretariat claimed through a press statement that PML-Q leader Chaudhry Monis Elahi had made a telephonic contact with Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser on Thursday and assured him that his party was an ally of the government and would stand by it in any political situation.