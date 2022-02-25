Raja Basharat orders security for PSL final

LAHORE: A meeting of Law and Order Committee of Punjab Cabinet was held at the Civil Secretariat here on Thursday.

Minister for Law and Parliamentary Affairs Raja Basharat chaired the meeting via video link from Rawalpindi. The Cabinet Committee reviewed security arrangements for upcoming final match of PSL in Lahore and the tour of Australian cricket team to Rawalpindi and Lahore.

Expressing satisfaction over the security arrangements of PSL matches so far, the law minister directed that the security of the final match should also be foolproof. Regional Police Officer, Rawalpindi, Ashfaq Ahmad Khan briefed the meeting on security arrangements for the Australian team. Basharat said that the visit of Australian cricket team to Pakistan was of great importance. "Rawalpindi and Lahore police and respective district administrations should keep close liaison for better results", the minister said. The Cabinet Committee considered various proposals to increase the relief fund for the heirs of martyred personnel of Punjab Prisons. Package for injured prisons personnel came in to discussion. The overall law and order situation in Punjab was reviewed. Ministers, chief secretary, IG, additional secretary Home and other senior officers were present.