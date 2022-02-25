Sweden, Finland firm on staying out of Nato; Erdogan denounces Russia invasion as ‘heavy blow’ to peace; Nato activating ‘defence plans’ for allies

Brussels: Nato is activating its "defence plans" for allied countries as Russia attacks non- Nato member Ukraine, alliance chief Jens Stoltenberg told a media conference on Thursday.

Stoltenberg also confirmed that Nato will hold a video summit on Friday to discuss the Russian invasion of its pro-Western neighbour. And he reiterated that Nato had no "plans" to send alliance troops to Ukraine.

It is the first time the alliance has publicly said it is activating its defence plans, which were drawn up after Russia’s 2014 invasion and annexation of Ukraine’s Crimea peninsula. Stoltenberg did not give details of them beyond saying they are "defensive plans" allowing deployments that "cover the whole east of our alliance" and which "give our military commanders some more authority within politically defined guidelines".

He said it would include elements of Nato ‘s rapid reaction force of 40,000 soldiers, including a highly prepared unit of 7,000 personnel, most of them French, and an air wing under French command. Stoltenberg said Friday’s summit would also include non- Nato members Sweden and Finland, and EU chiefs Ursula von der Leyen and Charles Michel.

The Nato chief said the invasion would have "long-term effects" on the Western alliance’s relationship with Russia and Nato ‘s security posture. "We don’t have all the answers today. But it will be a new reality. It will be a new Europe after the invasion we saw today," he said. Russia, he said, had not taken "seriously" efforts to find a political solution to the tensions that preceded its military attack on Ukraine.

"So Russia has shut the door to a political solution. We regret that. But that’s, sadly, the reality, which has severe and very serious consequences for the people of Ukraine, but also actually impacts the security for all of us. "And that’s the reason why we step up our presence in the eastern part of the alliance."

Meanwhile, Sweden and Finland plan to stay out of Nato despite the "shock" of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, leaders of the two countries said Thursday. With the military offensive ordered last night by Russian President Vladimir Putin, "we have entered a new and dark chapter in European history," Swedish Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson told a press conference. She condemned "a clear violation of international law and against the European security order".

Earlier in neighbouring Finland, the government also ruled out immediate moves closer to Nato membership. "We have a security policy designed to withstand times of crisis. We will use the means at our disposal, including cooperation with Nato partners," Foreign Minister Pekka Haavisto told a press conference.

"After a crisis, we will see what further action is needed," the minister said. Finland’s President Sauli Niinisto noted that "despite early warnings, this morning has been a shock to us all". Unlike Sweden, Finland has adopted a so-called "Nato option" provision, which means that "if Finland’s security requires it, Finland has the opportunity to apply for membership", Prime Minister Sanna Marin said.

Full membership is an ongoing debate which has already been reignited in recent weeks in Finland, and Russia’s action would likely spur a broader debate, Marin noted. "However, this is a debate that would require broad parliamentary consensus," Marin said.

Nato member Norway condemned a "serious violation of international law" and announced the "temporary" relocation of its embassy from Kyiv to Lviv, in the west of Ukraine. "The attack is a serious violation of international law and puts innocent people’s lives at risk," Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Store tweeted.

Denmark, also a Nato nation, summoned the Russian ambassador to condemn the invasion. "This day is a stain on Russian history. Denmark strongly condemns Russia’s ruthless and completely unprovoked attack on Ukraine," Foreign Minister Jeppe Kofod said in a statement.

Meantime, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Thursday denounced Russia’s invasion of Ukraine as a "heavy blow" to regional peace. "We reject Russia’s military operation," Erdogan said in a televised speech, calling it a "heavy blow to regional peace and stability".

In a related development, the UN refugee chief warned Thursday Russia´s invasion of Ukraine would have "devastating" humanitarian consequences and urged neighbouring countries to keep borders open to those fleeing the violence.

"We are gravely concerned about the fast-deteriorating situation and ongoing military action in Ukraine," Felippo Grandi said in a statement. "The humanitarian consequences on civilian populations will be devastating. There are no winners in war but countless lives will be torn apart."

Beijing meanwhile, told Russia´s foreign minister it understands Moscow´s "reasonable concerns on security issues" over Ukraine, according to a statement from the Chinese foreign ministry, after President Vladimir Putin ordered an attack on the country.

Putin announced the launch of a major military offensive with ground troops crossing into the country from several directions on Thursday and explosions heard in Ukraine´s capital Kyiv.