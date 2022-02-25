The News staffer mugged in Korangi

Senior journalist Shahid Hussain Shah was mugged at gunpoint in District Korangi on Thursday. The incident took place near Nasir Jump within the limits of the Zaman Town police station at around 7:20am.
“I was going on my motorcycle to the LRBT hospital when two armed assailants on a motorcycle, who were wearing pants and shirts as well as helmets and masks, intercepted me and snatched my cell phone, a watch and a wallet at gunpoint,” said Shah, who is a business reporter with The News. He has submitted an application at the Zaman Town police station. However, no arrest has been made.
